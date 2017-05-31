14-year-old girl dies after falling 50 feet from hiking trail

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

A 14-year-old girl died on Wednesday after falling 50 feet while hiking near the Vikingsholm Trail, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was with her family and visiting from out of state when she fell. Several agencies responded to the scene and began life saving efforts, taking her to an area hospital where she later died.

Her name has not been released.

