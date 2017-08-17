15-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, officials searching for vehicle

California Highway Patrol says they are searching for a vehicle after a 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday evening.
The fatal accident occurred on El Centro Road near Leona Circle at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Officials say the 15-year-old boy was on his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the Sacramento Fire Department pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.
CHP is now looking for a blue vehicle with damage on the right side. The right side mirror is also missing.
Officials are asking the public's assistance in locating the vehicle in question.
