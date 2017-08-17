18 cases linked to E.Coli outbreak in Lake Wildwood

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2011 Getty Images)

There have been 18 cases (12 children and six adults) of the E.Coli outbreak now reported and linked to Lake Wildwood, according to the Public Health Department.

All of the cases are due to playing in the water at Commodore Beach in Lake Wildwood. Ten people were hospitalized due to the illness, but nine have since been cleared to go home.

Five public beaches at Lake Wildwood are closed and the 'no swimming' advisory remains effect for the lake.

The cause is still under investigation and the Environmental Health Department continues to take samples from around the lake for testing.

