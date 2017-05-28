(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

Volunteers began reading names of the more than 5,600 names inscribed on the California Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Capitol park at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.



This is the 18th annual "reading of the names" event held by the Sacramento Vietnam Veterans of America group during Memorial Day weekend.

Veterans, families, and friends walked around the memorial wall to remember fallen soldiers.





