(31-year-old Ryan Curry/Photo credit: Stockton PD)

The Stockton Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 3.

The police department says 31-year-old Ryan Curry and 24-year-old Ashia Taylor have been arrested in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man and attempted homicide of 42-year-old man at Fong Park.

No further information has been released.

(24-year-old Ashia Taylor/Photo credit: Stockton PD)

© 2017 KXTV-TV