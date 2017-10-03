2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Sacramento

Two people have been arrested and charged following an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento County Monday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy located a stolen vehicle being driven near the intersection of Robinette Road and Chriswoods Court. The deputy followed the vehicle to the end of a street where he stopped his vehicle and ordered the occupants of the stolen vehicle to stop, the department said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle proceeded to drive towards the deputy. The deputy, fearing for his life, fired his weapon at the driver. During this time, the deputy's vehicle was hit by the suspect vehicle, resulting in a minor arm injury to the deputy, the department said.

The officer involved in the shooting is an 11-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, according to the sheriff's department.

After driving away from the scene, the driver and a second occupant stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Officials say the female driver and male passenger were later apprehended during a search of the area and were not injured during the incident.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 29-year-old Donnell Chong of Sacramento, who has been arrested for charges related to assault on a police officer and receiving known stolen property. The passenger was identified as 40-year-old Eldon Campbell, also of Sacramento. Campbell was arrested for resisting arrest and an unrelated arrest warrant, the department said.

The investigation into the incident will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division.

