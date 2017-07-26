2 arrested for allegedly kidnapping, raping woman at Cameron Park motel

Two men have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in Cameron Park on July 21, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible rape and kidnapping. Officials say the female victim was located at Target in El Dorado Hills after she reported to a Target employee that she had been kidnapped, held hostage and raped. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the alleged incident happened over a 24-hour period in a Cameron Park motel room.

The victim also gave officials the description and identification of the two suspects, who were last seen in the parking lot of Target.

Deputies were soon able to locate the suspects, 32-year-old Michael Horn of Fair Oaks and 28-year-old Ramon Castro of Sacramento. Horn was arrested in the Town Center Parking Lot in El Dorado Hills while Castro was arrested at the In-N-Out in Folsom, officials said.

Officials say Castro was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of rape, sodomy, oral copulation, gang enhancement and two felony no-bail warrants out of Sacramento County. Horn was arrested for a no-bail warrant out of Sacramento.

© 2017 KXTV-TV