2 dead after multi-car crash in North Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:51 PM. PDT September 22, 2017

Two people have died after a multi-car crash in North Sacramento on Friday night.

The incident happened westbound on I-80 near Madison.

Caltrans says that all lanes are being blocked due to the crash and are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story so stay with ABC10 as more information comes.

