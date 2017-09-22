2 dead after multi-car crash in North Sacramento

Two people have died after a multi-car crash in North Sacramento on Friday night.

The incident happened westbound on I-80 near Madison.

Caltrans says that all lanes are being blocked due to the crash and are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story so stay with ABC10 as more information comes.

SAC I-80 WB near Madison all lanes blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Take alternate route, No ETO . — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 23, 2017

