2 homes, multiple buildings destroyed in Vacaville fire

A small vegetation fire in Vacaville destroyed two houses and several outbuildings Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
The blaze started as a small, four-acre fire just after 11 a.m. on the 3900 block of Estate Drive. By 1:30 p.m., the fire grew to 55 acres, destroyed multiple buildings and has zero percent containment.
#EstateFire pic.twitter.com/2BFvuLl2Lt— Vacaville Fire Dist. (@VFPD) September 23, 2017
According to Doug Rogers, the spokesperson for the Vacaville Fire Protection District, crews have stopped forward movement on the fire, but it still has "potential to erupt."
