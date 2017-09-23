2 homes, multiple buildings destroyed in Vacaville fire

A small vegetation fire in Vacaville destroyed two houses and several outbuildings Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze started as a small, four-acre fire just after 11 a.m. on the 3900 block of Estate Drive. By 1:30 p.m., the fire grew to 55 acres, destroyed multiple buildings and has zero percent containment.

According to Doug Rogers, the spokesperson for the Vacaville Fire Protection District, crews have stopped forward movement on the fire, but it still has "potential to erupt."

