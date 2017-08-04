2 infants sent to hospital after car accident in North Highlands

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Two infants have been injured after a car accident in North Highlands, according to the North California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Roseville Road and Tacomic Drive.

CHP said that when they responded there was a child in the roadway and have confirmed that the two infants have been transported to the hospital.

The westbound lane of Roseville Road is closed at the moment but officers say it will open soon.

