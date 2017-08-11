2 injured during shooting inside downtown Sacramento nightclub

Photo: file

A security guard and nightclub patron were injured during an early morning shooting at Parlare Euro Lounge in downtown Sacramento, police officials said.

According to officials, a Sacramento police sergeant was flagged down by a pedestrian around 1:45 a.m. and told there was a shooting inside the nightclub. A security guard informed the officer that another security guard was shot.

A nightclub patron was also shot, but ran from the scene. The victim was later found a block away with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are reviewing security footage for more information, including for a suspect description.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

