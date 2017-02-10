2 injured in apartment explosion believed to be caused by honey oil lab

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says two people were injured after an explosion, believed to be caused by a butane honey oil lab, occurred at a Sacramento apartment complex early Friday morning.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communication Center received a report of an explosion and fire at an apartment complex located in the 3700 block of Morse Avenue.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and Sacramento Metro Fire extinguished the fire and investigated the scene. Authorities found evidence of a butane honey oil lab, which they say is the cause of initial explosion.

A male adult and female adult were transported to local hospitals after sustaining burns during the explosion and fire. The male is in critical condition while the female is in stable condition, authorities say.

There have been no arrests at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KXTV