2 kids, 1 adult found dead in West Sacramento on New Year's Eve

Police in West Sacramento are investigating a New Year's Eve homicide after finding three people, two children and one adult, dead in a parking lot near City Hall Monday morning.

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 5:46 AM. PST January 01, 2018

Three people, two young girls and a man, were found dead in the parking lot next to City Hall in West Sacramento on New Year's Eve. 

According to Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police, nine and 12-year-old girls were found in a car with a 47-year-old man. The man was dead at the scene, while the two girls were transported to a hospital where they later died. 

Investigators are treating this as a homicide. No weapons were found at the scene. 

"Very unusual," Kinney said. "Words can't...I mean I really don't even have the words for it. This is really tough for a community, having something like this occur...any community certainly, but it's going to hit us in West Sacramento very hard."

