2 kids, 1 adult found dead in West Sacramento on New Year's Eve

Crime scene in West Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

Three people, two young girls and a man, were found dead in the parking lot next to City Hall in West Sacramento on New Year's Eve.

According to Sgt. Roger Kinney of the West Sacramento Police, nine and 12-year-old girls were found in a car with a 47-year-old man. The man was dead at the scene, while the two girls were transported to a hospital where they later died.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide. No weapons were found at the scene.

"Very unusual," Kinney said. "Words can't...I mean I really don't even have the words for it. This is really tough for a community, having something like this occur...any community certainly, but it's going to hit us in West Sacramento very hard."

A 47-year-old suspect and father was found dead, his 9-year-old and 12-year-old daughter were transported to the hosptial and later died. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/4s8QYGBe8l — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) January 1, 2018

The @WestSacPoliceDe is investigating three supicious deaths next to city hall. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/6YShFmvanJ — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) January 1, 2018

