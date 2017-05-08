2 killed in small-plane crash near California lake

The Associated Press says authorities are claiming two people are dead in the crash of a small plane near Northern California's Lake Berryessa. (Photo: Twitter)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead in the crash of a small plane near Northern California's Lake Berryessa.

The Napa County sheriff's office says both occupants of the plane died in Monday's crash.

The Sacramento Bee newspaper reports the plane was an amphibious sport plane that can land and take off on water (http://bit.ly/2qKyNa1). The crash was on land, however. Lake Berryessa is 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

No details were immediately available on the two victims.

NTSB is investigating today’s accident in Lake Berryessa, CA involving an ICON A5. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 8, 2017

