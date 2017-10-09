2 men arrested on weapon charges in El Dorado County

(Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Two men have been arrested on multiple felony weapons charges after deputies investigated an ordinance violation in El Dorado County, said the El Dorado county Sheriff's Office.

The ordinance violation happened in Georgetown when deputies confronted a car occupied by three men in possession of multiple firearms.

One of the firearms was a class three prohibited short barrelled rifle, and deputies also found a Mac-10 assault weapon with a threaded barrel and high capacity magazines. Brass knuckles were found on one of the men too.

Two of the men have been booked in the El Dorado County Jail.

