Schools closed due to snow

Here's something Californians probably aren't used to hearing; snow day!

Several school districts are closing due to inclement weather.

Two Placerville schools — Gold Oak Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Middle School — are closed today due to weather.

The Grass Valley Elementary School District is also closed due to a snow day. Those schools include Bell Hill Academy, Margaret G. Scotten School, Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Grass Valley Charter School, all Preschools and before and after school programs in the district.

The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is closed for snow day, too.

A winter weather advisory is currently in effect until 4 p.m. today for Paradise, Grass Valley, Nevada City and Placerville.

