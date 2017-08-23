2 sisters from Lake Tahoe missing after viewing eclipse in Oregon

Two Lake Tahoe sisters have gone missing in Oregon after visiting for the Solar Eclipse, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.

Parents out of Lake Tahoe contacted the Crook County office looking for their two daughters, 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her sister, who's a minor.

They were last known to be at the Symbiosis event in Big Summit Prairie.

The parents have not heard from either of them since Aug. 20 and they did file an official missing person's report in Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff's office has determined that the 18-year-old did use her debit card at the Symbiosis event on Tuesday, Aug. 22. She was driving a black Toyota SUV Sequia with California license plates.

Any information on their whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office immediately.

