CalFire arrested two suspects in connection to a Latrobe fire. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Cal Fire has arrested two suspects for their alleged role to a fire that happen in El Dorado County, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The fire happened on June 27 off of Highway 16 and Latrobe Road, east of White Rock.

The two suspects have been identified as Jacob Place and Maxwell Goldsworthy.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV