2 toddlers sent to hospital after car accident in North Highlands

2 infants sent to hospital (Photo: ABC10)

Two toddlers and a woman have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in North Highlands, according to the North California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on Roseville Road and Tacomic Drive and CHP said that when they responded there was a child in the roadway.

Officers confirmed that the 24-year-old woman driver, along with the 1-year-old and 2-year-old infants were transported to the hospital, the infants suffered moderate injuries.

The westbound lane of Roseville Road is closed at the moment but officers say it will open soon.

Stay with ABC10 for updates.

© 2017 KXTV-TV