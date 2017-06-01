2 Vacaville men arrested following homicide

siren (Photo: KGW)

Two Vacaville men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Vacaville police received several 911 calls regarding shots being fired in the 1900 block of Wildwood Lane. Officers arrived on the scene and located James Sullivan, 39, of Vacaville, lying in the breezeway of the complex, according to police.

Sullivan had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon further investigation, detectives arrested Stevie Smithson, 20, of Vacaville, and Jose Biviescas, 25, also of Vacaville. Both men were arrested for murder and were booked into Solano County Jail.

© 2017 KXTV-TV