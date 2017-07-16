KXTV
2 wildfires in California prompt evacuation orders

Associated Press , KXTV 9:11 PM. PDT July 16, 2017

Firefighters are battling two wildfires in Northern and Central California that are sending residents fleeing from their homes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says a 1000-acre blaze sparked Sunday afternoon near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles east of Modesto, is threatening homes in a rural area.

Mariposa County Sheriff's officials ordered an evacuation order for an unknown number of homes in the Hunters Valley area two miles east of the lake.

In Northern California, a 400-acre wildfire in Mendocino County as triggered the evacuation of a subdivision in the community of Redwood Valley.

CalFire says the Baker Creek subdivision was evacuated after the fire jumped a 

