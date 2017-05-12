20-year-old arrested in south Sacramento double homicide

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the double homicide in South Sacramento.

Hieu Hoang was arrested on Friday afternoon for the murders of 19-year-old Daniel Robert Murti and 15-year-old Sergio Murti.

The incident happened Thursday in the 5200 block of Fruitridge Road.

The suspect was arrested as a passenger in a vehicle stop in South Sacramento, according to a detective from the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau.

Police say that a second suspect is still being sought and is described as a Hispanic male around 18-22 years old, approximately 5-foot-5, weighing around 130-150 pounds.

