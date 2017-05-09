On Monday night, after a few days of searching, Sutter County Sheriff's deputies and Gridley Police found a clue in a missing girl case: her truck.

Farmers in Live Oak called authorities about a truck they say had been in their orchards since Friday morning. Alycia Yeoman, 20, was last seen on Thursday night.

Live Oak is the town between Gridley, where Alycia works and lives, and Yuba City, where she was last seen leaving a friend's home on Romero Street around 11 P.M.

Family and friends knew something was wrong when Alycia missed two days of work. The Yuba College student worked at the McDonalds and Starbucks in Gridley.

On Saturday, family reported Alycia missing.

On Sunday, authorities traced her cell phone to an empty field behind the Yuba City Walmart. But still no sign of Alycia or even her phone, something friends say she was always on.

Although the missing truck hasn't led authorities to Alycia's whereabouts, there are no indications of foul play.

"No indication of struggles or any indication that anybody was injured," said Lieutenant James Casner with Sutter County Sheriff's Office. "It appears the car got stuck. Someone was climbing out of it. There are footprints walking away from it."

Earlier on Monday, helicopters and sheriff's deputies searched the immediate area in case Alycia had collapsed while trying to leave the orchard. They weren't able to find anything and the search continues. Authorities will return on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information about Yeoman is asked to call the Gridley-Biggs Police Department at 530-846-5670.

© 2017 KXTV-TV