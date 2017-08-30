21-year veteran of Sheriff's Department killed in officer-involved shooting

Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert “Bob” French was killed Wednesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy French, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, died on the way to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound at the Ramada Inn Hotel, located at 2600 Auburn Boulevard.

The deputy performed a variety of tasks in recent years, but most recently he was assigned to north patrol as a patrol officer and training officer.

Deputy French is survived by his girlfriend, children and grandchildren.

“Words are not really going to make an appropriate illustration of him as a man or his career,” Sheriff Scott Jones said of Deputy French.

Two California Highway Patrol officers also sustained gunshot wounds during the officer-involved shooting Wednesday but are now in stable condition and expected to survive, according to authorities.

We are currently gathering information as fast as possible to provide updated conditions on the two CHP officers moving forward.

