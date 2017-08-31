23-year-old at-risk woman missing

(Photo: UC Davis PD)

UC Davis Police are searching for a missing at-risk woman.

The woman missing is 23-year-old Shayanna Samowski, who's described as 5-foot tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last heard from by phone on Aug. 30 and during the call it's said that she was "disoriented and incoherent but was able to say she was at a fountain on the UCD campus."

If you have any information on Samowski's location or come in contact with her, police urge you to call UC Davis PD at 530-752-1232.

