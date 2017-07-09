25 percent containment for Wall Fire, evacuation order still in place as animals sheltered

(Photo credit: Butte County Sheriff's Office)

The Wall Fire has destroyed 10 structures, damaged five and 5,400 remain threatened near Oroville.

Cal Fire Captain Roy Skinner said a lot of progress has been made but 75 percent has yet to be contained.

“A lot of the terrain is very rugged and the access is limited,” Skinner said. "Compared to yesterday, we saw extreme fire behavior and today that’s died down quite a bit."

Capt. Skinner said there is a lot of fuel for the fire, the aftermath of years of drought.

“Various areas of the state are experiencing bark beetle infestations, tree mortality, which is significant and poses a large threat,” Skinner said.

The evacuation order is still and place and families have moved to shelters. Volunteers have also taken in small and large animals. Ray Tryon took his four horses to the Camelot Equestrian Facility after they were evacuated.

“I want to make sure they are alright, that’s basically what I got out of there is them,” Tryon said.

He told ABC10’s Anne Di Grazia that he had no idea if his house was still standing but had peace knowing his horses were okay.

“It’s kind of scary knowing that everything you had there for years could be gone and the buildings will probably be gone,” Tryon said. "What you start over with will probably be just what you have inside.”

We just spoke to Ray Tryon. He lives in Oroville and brought his horses to the emergency animal shelter #WallFire #ABC10

North Valley Animal Disaster Group evacuation centers:

Small Animals: Old County Hospital, 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E

Large Animals: Camelot Equestrian Park, 1985 Clark Road

