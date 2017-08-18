25,000 people expected for free downtown Sac concert Monday

Area of concert in downtown Sacramento. (Photo: Courtesy: Google Maps)

Grammy and Oscar-winning rapper Common is coming to Sacramento for a free concert Monday and the city is expecting 25,000 people to attend the show.

The show is slated to begin at 5 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior. Common is hosting the Imagine Justice concert, with special guest J. Cole, to help raise awareness on social justice reform.

According to a press release from city officials, the area will be impacted by two road closures.

Beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, the following areas will be closed:

Capitol Mall between Eighth and Ninth Streets.

Ninth Street between N and L Streets will be closed from 4 a.m. Sunday - 6:30 a.m. Monday; closed again from 9:30 a.m. Monday - 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

From Monday, Aug. 21, through Tuesday, Aug. 22:

Capitol Mall between Fifth and Eighth Streets will close from 9:30 a.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday

Sixth Street between L Street and Capitol Mall will close from 9:30 a.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday

Seventh Street between L and N Streets will close from 9:30 a.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday

Eighth Street between L and N Streets will close from 9:30 a.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday

Tenth Street between L and N Streets will close from 2 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Tuesday

