26 dead from Northern California wildfires

Firefighters gather in a neighborhood of burned houses near Fire Station 5, which was also destroyed by fire, on October 10, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2017 Getty Images)

Officials say recovery teams, some with cadaver dogs, will start searching for bodies in some areas devastated by wildfires raging in California wine country.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano says officials are investigating hundreds of reports of missing people and that recovery teams will start doing targeted searches for bodies Thursday. He warns that identification may be difficult and take some time.

He says officials have found some bodies almost completely intact but other remains are "nothing more than ash and bones."

Giordano says at least 14 people have been killed Sonoma County, raising the death toll to 26. The Sonoma County Sheriff also noted that they've received over 900 missing persons reports, with roughly 463 still outstanding.

© 2017 KXTV-TV