3 arrested after one man killed, another injured in south Modesto shooting

(19-year-old Marcus White of Modesto was arrested in connection to the June 12 shooting/Photo courtesy of Modesto PD)

Three people have been arrested following a shooting in Modesto on June 12 that left one man dead and another injured, according to the Modesto Police Department.

At about 4:30 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to several reports of a shooting in the 800 block of Sutter Avenue. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found 25-year-old Terelle Swearengin of Sacramento who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died to his injuries.

A second gunshot victim, a 22-year-old Modesto man, was also transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, a suspect in a vehicle shot at the victims who who were walking on Sutter Avenue with two other men. After further investigation, police have arrested 19-year-old Marcus White of Modesto and two 17-year-old male juveniles for murder and attempted murder related to this incident.

© 2017 KXTV-TV