3 children found dead inside West Sacramento apartment; suspect at large

Three children were found dead inside a West Sacramento apartment Wednesday evening and police are now searching for a male suspect in connection to the incident, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police received a call regarding a "domestic violence incident" in the 200 block of Touchstone Place at the Timbers Apartments complex, police said.

Upon arrival to the complex, officials performed life-saving measures on three children found inside an apartment before declaring them deceased at the scene. A woman was also found at the scene and is in contact with police. She is considered a victim of domestic violence, police said.

The suspect police are looking for is a 33-year-old male from West Sacramento. Authorities are also looking for his vehicle.

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Rodger Kinny said more details on the suspect's identity and vehicle will be released shortly.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV