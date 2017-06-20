3 dead in Stockton traffic accident

(Photo: Jarosz, Joesph)

Three people are dead following a traffic collision in Stockton.

According to a Facebook post by CHP — Stockton, around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, officers responded to a call of a crash along Jack Tone Road, north of Copperopolis Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered three people, two men and one women, inside a 2002 Honda Accord that had collided with a tree just off to the side of the road.

At this point in the investigation, officers are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. Officers determined the Honda was speeding while traveling northbound on Jack Tone Road before losing control for an unknown reason and crashing into the tree. The car severed upon impact and became engulfed in flames.

