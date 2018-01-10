3 juveniles wanted in Placer County felony assault investigation

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says it’s searching for three juvenile suspects wanted in a felony assault investigation.

On Jan. 9, officials responded to a group home in Loomis after three juvenile males allegedly assaulted the caregiver. During the alleged assault, the caregiver suffered a head injury and a severed finger, among other injuries, according to officials.

The juveniles also stole the caregiver’s truck and fled the scene.

Jeremiah Thyne is described as a Hispanic male, who is 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo of four dots on his elbow.

Nathan James Rust is described as a Native American male, who is 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Julian Christian Mercado is a Hispanic male, who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Mercado has several tattoos including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop tattoo on his face, four dots on his hand, and the name “Karrie” on his right inner arm.

Each of the three juveniles have felony arrest warrants for charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit a robbery, and carjacking with a bail amount of $1 million, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

