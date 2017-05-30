3 legged bear plays in pool during

Bear cools down in pool. (Photo: Courtesy: Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS))

This bear has got life figured out.

The Performing Animal Welfare Society [PAWS] posted a video to Facebook over Memorial Day weekend of Mack, a three-legged yearling American black bear, playing in a pool. The orphaned, three-legged, yearling black bear was taken in by PAWS last summer.

Mack resides at PAWS' Galt sanctuary.

This summer, he's enjoying his life and making everyone jealous he has a pool to play in whenever he pleases.

