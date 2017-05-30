KXTV
Close

3 legged bear plays in pool during

Mack, an orphaned, three-legged, yearling black bear, spends his summer afternoon playing in the pool.

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 1:07 PM. PDT May 30, 2017

This bear has got life figured out. 

The Performing Animal Welfare Society [PAWS] posted a video to Facebook over Memorial Day weekend of Mack, a three-legged yearling American black bear, playing in a pool. The orphaned, three-legged, yearling black bear was taken in by PAWS last summer. 

Mack resides at PAWS' Galt sanctuary.

This summer, he's enjoying his life and making everyone jealous he has a pool to play in whenever he pleases.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories