3 more deaths bring California fire total to 35

A Cal Fire employee surveys damage in the Coffey Park neighborhood caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage, 2017 Getty Images)

Authorities have confirmed three more deaths from the wildfires in Northern California, bringing the total to 35.



The raging fires have destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses.



California Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said Friday that the numbers make this the deadliest and most destructive series of wildfires in California history.



The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner says a forensic team found two more dead at a home there. They say one of the men killed was 89-year-old George Chaney, a retired doctor. The second man is believed to be 79-year-old Edward Stone.



The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office also confirmed another death, but provided no details.

