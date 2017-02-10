3-year-old dies from apparent drowning after falling into Calaveras River

Police lights.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says a 3-year-old girl died from an apparent drowning after falling into the Calaveras River Friday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m., the Calaveras Sheriff's Dispatch Center received a report regarding a 3-year-old girl that had fallen into the Calaveras River.

According to statements they received, the 3-year-old, her mother, and an infant male were walking on a dirt trail in the River of Skulls Nature Trail area. They were about 1/4th of a mile below the Hogan Dam when the 3-year-old fell into the river and was swept away.

Hogan Rangers later located the child on the riverbank before pulling her from the river. Following CPR, the child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from an apparent drowning.

Copyright 2017 KXTV