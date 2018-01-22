4 arrested following Fairfield human trafficking operation

Four people were arrested Saturday following a human trafficking investigation in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police department.

On Jan. 20, a human trafficking investigation was conducted in Fairfield by the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau and the Vacaville and Benicia Police Departments.

For the operation, detectives used websites and posed as customers to get in contact with alleged prostitutes who appeared to be under 18 years old, according to police.

After contacting the suspected prostitutes and meeting them at a pre-determined location, three women were taken into custody and booked into Solano County Jail for prostitution charges.

Melvin Bellard, a 47-year-old Palo Alto resident, was also booked on charges of pandering and forgery during the investigation, officials said.

