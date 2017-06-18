4 lanes closed after road buckles on Highway 50 in West Sacramento

The triple-digit temperatures hitting the Sacramento area on Sunday may have caused the road to buckle along Highway 50 in West Sacramento.

The incident, which has closed four lanes, initially occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. between Harbor Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard.

Caltrans is working to fix the issue and officials say all lanes are expected to re-open by 3 a.m. on Monday.

Commuters are not expected to be affected on Monday morning.

