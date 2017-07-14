4 rescued after boat sinks in Sacramento River

Four people were rescued by Boat and Rescue crews after their boat sunk in the Sacramento River near Discovery Park, according to Sacramento Fire.

The incident happen on Friday afternoon with one adult and three children being safely brought to shore.

The boat itself has been brought to the river bank, while fire units are still clearing the scene.

No one currently knows why the boat sunk.

