4 to 5 arrests at Berkeley protests for speaker

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: A protester is arrested by Alameda County sheriff during a demonstration outside of Zellerbach Hall on the U.C. Berkeley campus on September 14, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

University of California, Berkeley police say there have been four to five arrests related to protests in Berkeley, all on city property.

Hundreds protested outside a speech by former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro, but the demonstrations were mostly peaceful.

University spokesman Dan Mogulof called Thursday's Shapiro speech "a successful event" and says the university is committed to hosting speakers like Shapiro in the future.

Hundreds of protesters remain on city streets, though the event has wrapped up.

A least three were arrested for carrying a banned weapon.

Berkeley police say 29-year-old Michael Paul Sullivan of Hayward was arrested, along with 44-year-old Sarah Roark and 20-year-old Hannah Benjamin. Benjamin is also accused of battery on a police officer.

© 2017 KXTV-TV