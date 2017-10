Mendocino County earthquake (Photo: USGS)

A 4.0 earthquake earthquake shook Redwood Valley in Mendocino County Friday afternoon, according to USGS.

The earthquake hit at about 4:10 p.m. in an area already ravaged by the Mendocino Lake Complex fire. The Mendocino Lake Complex fire has killed at least 8 people and burned 34,000 acres. It is 10 percent contained.

