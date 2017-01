cracked road concrete close up (Photo: SteveCollender, SteveCollender)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Northern California, specifically north of The Geysers area, on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Geyers are located roughly 72 miles north of San Francisco.

There have been no reports of damage to this point following the earthquake.

