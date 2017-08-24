missing man in Folsom (Photo: Folsom Police department)

The Folsom Police Department is asking for assistance to find a 45-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Mark Mertzger was last seen on Thursday morning at Livermore Park leaving for a run.

Mertzger is described as as 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with light brown hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts.

If you have seen him or know information on his whereabouts, contact the police at 916-355-7231.

