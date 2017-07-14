5 arrested on firearm charges in South Sacramento, illegal assault weapons seized

South Sacramento Gang enforcement Team siezes illegal assualt weapons. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

The South Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) arrested five men after seizing illegal assault weapons in South Sacramento.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 12, when SGET officers were patrolling around the Oak Park neighborhood and noticed a man exit a car and run behind a home with an assault style rifle.

Officers then approached the car and found three others sitting inside and once the man who fled returned, they detained all of the suspects. When officers began searching the car they found a loaded handgun, a loaded large capacity rifle magazine and additional ammunition.

Behind the house, where one of the suspects originally fled to, officers found an assault rifle hidden inside an inoperable car.

Also, after obtaining a search warrant, the investigation led to a nearby house where they seized an additional assault rifle, handgun and a high capacity loaded magazine.

The men involved have been identified as Derelle Gary, Allan Bell, Davon Owens, Romani McKnight and David Climmons, who have all been booked into the local jail on firearm and conspiracy related charges.

Sacramento Police Department encourages anyone with information on criminal activity to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

