5 facts about groundhogs

It's that time of year again, when all eyes turn to Pennsylvania, where Punxsutawney Phil either casts a shadow or does not, thereby somehow predicting what the next six weeks will bring in the way of weather. But as Bill Murray learned in the movie of the same day, relying on the prognostications of a rodent is a dicey proposition.

Are Groundhogs good at predicting weather?

Well, yes and no. Concerning Punxsutawney Phil’s track record of looking for his shadow on Feb. 2, not so much. Records kept by the Punxatawney Groundhog Club, the group that cares for Phil year round and oversees the yearly weather-forecasting ritual, indicate that the forecast has been correct about 36-39 percent of the time (depending on whether you look at the data starting from 1887, or from 1969 on, after record-keeping became more accurate), according to LiveScience.com.

However, in a more general way, the movements of hibernating animals might be said to be an indication of the end of winter, noted Lara Kirdendall, outreach manager at the Sacramento Zoo. Before the science of meteorology came into its own, watching for the emergence of hibernating animals like bears and groundhogs would be an indicator that spring was coming. So there is some basis for the habits of groundhogs corresponding to the end of winter.

If Groundhogs aren’t good at predicting weather with their shadows, what are they good at?

Groundhogs are very good at decimating gardens and other foliage, Kirkendall said. Part of the reason they are so good at that is because they are also very good at growing teeth: groundhogs teeth grow a staggering 1/16th of an inch weekly – they have to use them continually just to keep them filed down!

They are good at hibernating – groundhogs’ body temperature can drop from 99 degrees to 37 degrees – roughly the temperature of your refrigerator – while hibernating, according to the National Wildlife Federation. By comparison, humans enter hypothermia when their body temperature drops only 3 degrees, pass out when it drops below 82 degrees and face death at 70 degrees.

Do we have groundhogs in Northern California?

The yellow-bellied marmot that frequents the California mountains is closely related to the groundhog.

Any other interesting facts about groundhogs?

When male groundhogs emerge from their underground burrows in early February, they wander around looking for females’ burrows, which they then enter, possibly spending the night, according to the National Wildlife Federation. However, apparently groundhogs believe in ‘friends first.’ These late winter sleepovers are probably to let the animals get acquainted so they can get down to the mating game after they emerge for good in March.

One more thing:

You know that song about the woodchuck? A woodchuck is just another name for a groundhog. They probably don't chuck wood, though.

