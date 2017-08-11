5 former Del Oro students arrested for school burglary

These five former students at Del Oro High School have been arrested for burglary. (Photo: Placer County Sheriff Office)

After a week of investigating, officers have arrested five former Del Oro High School students who burglarized the school's gym, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on August 4 around 2 a.m. when the group gained access to the boy's locker room and went through students lockers, stole sports equipment and stole a historic trophy from its case.

Detectives worked with the school's resource officer and school staff to identify some of the suspects on video surveillance.

Detectives figured out the suspects were Cody Sterns, Jose Munoz, Cole Pietak, Eddie Owens, and Ian Walsh, who are all 18 years old.

All five 18-year-old boys are being held for felony burglary and felony conspiracy charges.

The stolen property was recovered

They have been booked at the Placer County Jail in Auburn.

© 2017 KXTV-TV