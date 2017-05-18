5 people hospitalized after eating gas station nacho cheese

nachos (Photo: gmevi)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say five people were hospitalized after eating nacho cheese from a Sacramento gas station.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2pXX9Jz) officials have connected five botulism illness cases to Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in the Walnut Grove suburb. Sacramento health officials are also investigating four cases that may be related.

Botulism is an illness that can lead to paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.

Officials have since taken the business' permit to sell food and drinks. Employees have not responded to requests for comment.

One of the victims has filed a lawsuit against the gas station. Lavinia Kelly has been in the hospital for three weeks. She says the illness caused her to lose her ability to keep her eyelids open.

