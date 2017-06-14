5 things to know about the Travis Air Force Base

A plane went down at Travis Air Force Base Sunday, May 4. (Photo: Aaron Dennis)

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield says the security incident officials responded to on Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm.

Here are five things to know about Travis Air Force Base:

1. Travis AFB is named after Brigadier General Robert F. Travis, who was killed in a B-29 crash on August 5, 1950.

2. The base started off as a landing airstrip in a field during World War II. The base was officially activated on May 11, 1943 and was originally named Fairfield-Suisun Army Air Base, after the two closest, mostly agricultural, towns. The base was built shortly after Pearl Harbor and was home to medium bombers and fighters assigned to defend the West Coast.

3. Travis AFB regularly includes lockdown drills as a part of training exercises.

4. Known as the "Gateway to the Pacific," Travis handles more cargo and passenger traffic through its aerial port than any other military air terminal in the U.S. The base also has a history of supporting humanitarian airlift at home and around the world.

5. The massive Travis work force makes an economic impact in the local community of more than $1.5 billion annually.

Source: Travis Air Force Base Heritage Center

