5 things to know about Women's March on Sacramento

Hundreds and thousands of people from across the nation will take to Washington, D.C., Saturday to participate in the Women's March.

The march, which is scheduled a day after Donald Trump's swearing in as 45th President of the United States, aims to bring the message that "women's rights are human rights", according to the organization's mission statement.

The Women's March started as a Facebook group after the last election with the concern women's rights, especially minority women, could be rolled back by Congress and the new Republican White House. The march is a resistance movement, with the goal of letting their voice be heard the day after Trump's oath into office. Participants will stand "in solidarity" for the protection of their rights, safety, health and families, recognizing that "vibrant and diverse communities are the strength" of the country, according to the event's mission.

The grassroots event in Washington D.C. will be joined by partners such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and GLAAD, while also featuring special speakers and musical acts including Janelle Monae and Grimes, according to ABC News.

For those who can't make it to Washington, D.C., there are sister marches planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries, including one in Sacramento.

Here are five things to know about Women's March on Sacramento:

1. The march begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Southside Park on the corner of 6th Street and T Street and is scheduled to end by 5 p.m. at the State Capitol. The rally begins at noon on the west side of the Capitol.

2. You don't have to be a woman to attend. The event is open to everybody who believes women's rights are human rights, according to organizers.

3. Children are welcomed to the event although organizers are leaving the choice to bring a child to the march up to the parent.

4. The march is not funded or organized by any pre-existing group. It's led by a group of women with diverse backgrounds as social workers, labor leaders, activists and technologists, according to the march's website.

5. If you can't make it to the rally but still want to support the cause, donations can be made here.

