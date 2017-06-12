5-year-old Warriors fan goes viral for ball skills, Steph Curry resemblance

5-year-old Trent Fuller from Fairfield is a small, but big Warriors fan. He's gaining Internet notoriety for his ball handling skills and resembling Steph Curry.

Trent Fuller may be one of the smallest, but biggest Warrior fans you'll ever meet.

At just 5 years old, Trent already has his fair share of lady fans, more swag than the average kindergartner and still has time to save the animals.

When ABC10's Frances Wang went to interview him at his Fairfield home, the first thing he said was 'don't step on the snails!'

He's still working on some life fundamentals like learning how to tie his shoes, but when it comes to the fundamentals of basketball...you could say Trent's got a hand, or two, on it!

Trent's signature move is dribbling two balls with both of his hands and then crossing them both over to the other hand.

Those basketball skills have gotten Trent noticed on Instagram and even with the Warriors. At Game 2, he was selected to be a kid reporter to interview players and be on the sidelines. He even got a high five from Steph Curry and a photo with Seth Curry, Steph's younger brother.

He asked the players some pretty tough questions like what their favorite food was, and who would win in a fight, Batman or Superman?

When asked about his over 22,000 followers on Instagram, Trent said "Woah! Woah! Woah! Yikes! Yikes! Yikes!"

But Trent said he doesn't mind the attention or when people tell him he looks like the Curry brothers.

So, where does his confidence come from?

"My brain!" Trent simply put.

And speaking of brain, Trent's mind is on another member of the family, Riley Curry, who has also gained Internet fame when she joined in on a press conference in 2015.

"Hi Riley!" Trent said into the ABC10 microphone, followed by a 'Ok I'm done' and of course, a mic drop.

For more on Trent, you can follow him on Instagram.

© 2017 KXTV-TV