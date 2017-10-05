50 people exposed to pepper spray at Modesto mall

(Courtesy: Modesto PD)

About 50 people were exposed to pepper spray at a Modesto mall on Thursday, according to the Modesto Police Department.

The incident, which occurred at Vintage Faire Mall, happened when a suspect used a chemical agent while being taken into custody by mall security, police said.

Several people were treated at the scene and nobody was transported to the hospital.

#Update About 50 people were exposed to the pepper spray. Several were treated on scene. No one was transported & the area has been reopened https://t.co/FXuaLyV0ho — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) October 6, 2017

